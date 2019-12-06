Labour leadership hopeful Robert Abela said he was not ready to make “diabolical pacts”, as a behind the scenes leadership deal fell apart.

“I declare that I am not ready to participate in any diabolical pacts to buy a comfortable seat and sell out my country, the Labour Party, and genuine labour supporters, all hidden behind the phony excuse of unity,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

His comment came shortly after Times of Malta reported on the unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a leadership deal among the contenders.

Party sources said the deal would have seen no race held and Health Minister Chris Fearne automatically take over as prime minister, Transport Minister Ian Borg become his deputy prime minister, and Robert Abela made minister and deputy leader of the PL.

Dr Abela, the son of President Emeritus George Abela - himself a former Labour deputy leader during the Alfred Sant years - said he was not power mad.

“I have no rabid and blind ambition for a seat at the expense of everything that would muddy my judgement in such a delicate moment for the country,” he wrote.

Have we learnt nothing from all this trouble? He asked.