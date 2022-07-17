Holidays are expected to be fun, memorable and relaxing. Through holidays, we escape our daily routines and stress for a short while. But to fully enjoy our holidays, they must be trouble-free. Unfortunately, problems do occur, and the best way to avoid them ruining our holiday is to know our consumer rights beforehand.

How we deal with problems may, in fact, determine whether our holiday is ruined. Knowing our legal rights and the type of remedies we are entitled to request from our suppliers or holiday organisers will give us the required self-confidence to complain and claim these remedies without unnecessary delays.

Essentially there are two types of holidays that we consumers can opt to purchase. We can either choose to plan our own holiday and directly book all the travel services we require from different suppliers or opt to purchase our holiday through a travel agency.

If we opt to self-book our travel services, such as flights, accommodation, car rental, excursions, and so on, it is important that we keep all the documentation related to the bookings we make. These documents will be required as proof if something goes wrong during our holiday. For instance, if the hotel booked does not have the facilities promised and advertised, we may be required to present evidence showing the discrepancy when claiming a remedy or compensation.

Holiday problems may also arise during a professionally organised package holiday purchased from a travel agency. Should this happen, it is the agency with whom the holiday was booked that is responsible to provide a remedy or compensation.

Should problems arise, our first consumer responsibility is to immediately inform the agency or its representative about the problem encountered and request a remedy. At this point, the holiday organiser is obliged to provide a suitable solution, unless such a solution is impossible or entails disproportionate costs on the agency when taking into account the type of problems encountered and the value of the travel services affected.

In situations where the agency cannot resolve the problem/s or cannot make suitable alternative arrangements, then as travellers, we have the right to make our own arrangements and request reimbursement of any additional expenses incurred. Where alternative arrangements are not a viable option, we would then be entitled to a price reduction proportionate to the value of the travel services not provided and compensation for the damages incurred as a result of the shortcomings suffered during the holiday.

When holiday problems are not resolved within a reasonable timeframe, our next step is to put our complaint in writing so that we have proof that we complained while we were still on holiday and gave the agency the possibility to put things right. It is also advisable to collect evidence of the problems encountered by, for instance, taking photos or videos. Furthermore, if due to the problems we incurred additional expenses, any relevant receipts should be kept as proof.

Upon submitting our claim for compensation with the travel agency, it is necessary that we also present a copy of the contract of sale with the details of the holiday booked as evidence of the discrepancy claimed.

When making a claim for financial compensation, we must remember that the agency’s obligation is to provide compensation that is equivalent in value of what was originally due and what was provided. In other words, we cannot claim the cost of the entire holiday because we encountered a problem with our hotel room or because one of the excursions was not performed as originally agreed. Hence, it is important that we do not let the problems encountered ruin our entire holiday.

Additional financial compensation may be claimed for moral damages

Additional financial compensation may be claimed for moral damages, which include the inconvenience or stress endured due to the problems encountered. We are, however, not entitled to claim compensation if the holiday organiser proves that we were somewhat responsible for the lack of conformity, or the shortcoming is attributed to a third party unconnected with the provision of the travel service, or is due to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances.

If our request for compensation or proportionate refund is not met by the travel agency, then our next step is to proceed with our claim through the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA for conciliation and amicable settlement. If the holiday organiser or supplier from whom we purchased the travel service is not locally-based but operates from another EU member state, then our complaint needs to be submitted to the European Consumer Centre Malta.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA