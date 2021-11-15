The Premier League’s bottom side Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasked with saving them from relegation.
The 50-year-old Smith, who was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, takes over at Carrow Road on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the club said.
Smith succeeds Daniel Farke, who was sacked on November 6 with Norwich rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.
“It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League,” said Smith, who will be assisted in the dug-out by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare.
