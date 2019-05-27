There’s something yin and yang about rocks and beaches, blat and ramel. To ask someone which of the two they prefer is also a question about personality. Ramel is gregarious, unafraid of noise and greatly discounted personal distances; blat, on the other hand, is more introspective and reserved, and unlikely to be impressed by the results of winters spent in sweaty gyms and tattoo parlours.

There are both exceptions and extremes, to be sure. Blat or no blat, Peter’s Pool and its instagrammable diving pooch would give a Romantic poet a heart attack. If your answer to the question is ‘blat, on a weekday, at six in the morning’, you’re probably too reserved for your own good. And so on. Still, the general pattern applies I think, and it also brings me to topic.

Earlier this summer, three places were ‘nourished’ with sand. Marsaxlokk and Birżebbuġa it seems were undernourished and needed a bit of help. Balluta had died an embarrassing death by starvation at the hands of the grigal, and had to be resurrected entirely. All set for an annual ping-pong game of raising Lazarus.

No matter, because nothing is impossible for Konrad Mizzi. The three beaches aside, he has great plans for Mellieħa Bay. He has said he wants to “leave a legacy” (I thought that was settled) in the form of a ‘top European beach’. Mellieħa Bay is earmarked for a major beach enlargement project. As I write, experts are busy missing the proverbial wood, counting Posidonia leaves to assess the impact of an assessment foretold.

I’m not terribly interested in hand-wringing about the recurrent expense of beach nourishment. The arguments from ecological damage are far more serious, especially in a country where beach habitats are so rare. My point, however, is about another kind of cost.

The replacement of blat with ramel, and the enlargement of beaches, is just another kind of commercialisation of public space. While it may not be immediately obvious why this might be so, there are many clues.

But first, commercialisation is not a matter or either/or. Wild deserted beaches are as much a fantasy as mermaids, or the garden of earthly delights. Like all places where people congregate, beaches have always attracted some kind of trade.

Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice is probably at its most painterly in the scenes that recreate the Lido in Venice, including its many vendors, at the turn of the 20th century. Much later, the (derogatory) word ‘vucumprà’ came to mean the vendors, mostly migrants from Africa, who plied their wares on beaches in Italy. There are many more examples. I remember an old man who used to get on the bus to Mellieħa Bay every day with a huge wicker basket full of little bags of peanuts and chickpeas.

The kind of commercialisation I have in mind is a different species altogether. It tends to creep in gradually, as beaches are completely taken over by consumption and become quite simply extensions, in thought and practice, of the commercial spaces that surround them. It is here that sand starts to matter.

Mellieħa Bay is a very good example. The beach is in three sections, with rocks in the central section and sand in the other two. The rocky bit is not exactly wild, or limited to bags of peanuts. It’s quite possible to sit there and empty your pockets, if you try hard enough.

The sandy stretches a few metres away sing a different tune. It’s quite impossible to sit there and not empty your pockets, no matter how hard you try. For one, the deckchair brigade sees to it that you don’t get to sit at all, unless you pay for the privilege.

If this sounds like the mumblings of a summer Scrooge, it isn’t. It can be quite pleasant to empty your pockets, so long as you do so out of choice. The thing with commercialisation is that it limits that choice or eliminates it entirely.

But back to sand. The Balluta project will be funded by the Marriot Hotel across the road. At face value, they will get nothing in return – no beach concession, deck-chair cartel, or such. Unless it’s pure philanthropy, the reasoning’s elsewhere.

A sandy beach is added value to tourism (itself once described as ‘human circulation considered as consumption’). Minister Mizzi has said so many times. Not that his opinion is a revelation: unlike rock, sand seems to hit the spot much more accurately on tourist brochures and websites. Hotels and restaurants will give anything to be able to describe themselves as beach hotels and restaurants.

Which is my point here, because a stretch of shore that is valued primarily as an asset to tourism and other kinds of consumption, is one that has been commercialised. The transformation is not to be confused with privatisation, although the two have an unfunny habit of getting along well. In some way or other, commercialisation tends to turn non-paying guests into unwanted ones.

Take beach barbecues. People would stock up on pink sausages and plonk and head to a beach somewhere, anywhere. In most places, that is now strictly verboten. Never mind fighting them on the beaches, because the reasons given include health, cleanliness, nesting turtles and other highly noble things. Only those reasons don’t seem to apply to the commercial establishments that have moved in.

Nor am I too impressed by Blue Flag designations. At face value, they seem to be an antidote to commercialisation. In practice, a Blue Flag beach is even more likely to be subjected to the mercantile logic of added value. Golden Bay is more, not less, commercial than it was before the ‘coveted’ (by who?) award.

I wouldn’t be surprised if an enlarged Mellieħa Bay got its Blue Flag. Who knows, Sylvio ‘dB’ Debono, who owns a hotel and heaven knows what else up the road, might even find it in his heart to pay for the preservation of Posidonia.

