The young boy came up with an unusual request for the festive season: “Dear Santa… I wish that my grandma does not make pasta anymore.”

Whether it was the grandmother’s unadventurous cuisine or merely the typical complaint of a young man, many children are expressing their honest Christmas wishes through hundreds of letters to Santa posted to the Maltapost head office in Qormi.

From tiny credit card size letters to A4 copies, not all letters had stamps. But most were beautifully decorated with colourful drawings or stickers and some even had messages written on the outside.

Inside the letters (Times of Malta only read open letters) apart from the usual request for toys – ranging from dolls and make-up to video games and board games – some children stuck pictures of the toys they wanted, complete with their price tag.

One child shared an important message on the outside of the sealed envelope: “Love, respect, pese [peace] no bullying.”

Another said: “I wish to stay more with my dad because I love him very much…”

One girl divided her letter into subsections and listed gifts under headings that included “expensive” items like make-up and necklaces, and “cheap” items such as Christmas pyjamas, a phone cover and highlighters.

A disclaimer read: “Dear Santa. Merry Christmas. Please don’t get everything that I wrote. I hope this year won’t be too busy.”

Others too showed an awareness of the cost of gifts. One child asked for “a laptop please because my computer does not work” and added that, if that was too expensive, “black Nike shoes in size 38 would do”.

Many started their letters saying they were good

Several other children showed concern towards Santa with one boy writing: “What cookies do you like?” The boy asked Santa to send him an elf before ending on a cautionary note: “please take care of COVID-19”.

Elves featured very much this year with some children even addressing their letters to ‘the elf’ or sending the letters to ‘Elf Street’.

One child even attached an ‘Elf Adoption Certificate’ to her letter, with many asking Santa to send an elf to their house – a symptom of the Elf on the Shelf tradition that has become popular in Malta. The tradition involves elves being placed around the home during December to keep an eye on children.

Many started their letters saying they were good while others were a bit more honest, with one girl saying that this year she was “naughty and nice” because she did “a lot of playing with my sister” but she also shouted at her grandmother.

Several children asked for gifts for other family members, like a flower to their mothers and a “bottle so my brother can grow”.

So, what happens now?

Maltapost will send the letters to the Santa Claus main post office, in Finland, where the bearded man himself will make the magic happen… with the help of his elves!