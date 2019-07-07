The men charged with being involved in the murder of a Maltese port manager in Somalia have been sentenced to death by a military tribunal, Somalian media have reported.

Paul Anthony Formosa was shot and killed in February in the Port of Bosaso, in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland state.

The 52-year-old from Marsascala, was working as a manager at P&O Ports when he was killed in an attack by militants posing as fisherman. Islamist group Al-Shabaab said it was behing the killing.

Somalia's Garowe Online reported on Thursday that 11 men and a woman had been accused.

A member of the Puntland Maritime Police Force was among those sentenced to death for "facilitating" the assassination. A man described as the head of Al-Shabaab's intelligence wing in Mogadishu was also handed the death sentence.

It was not clear if all the 11 accused had been sentenced to death but the woman was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The website said 'several others' were sentenced to death in absentia.

Mr Formosa was shot in the head by two attackers on February 4. One of the aggressors was killed by security forces, and the second was captured and later died in hospital.

It was part of a wider attack by Al-Shabaab on what it described as "mercenary companies" in Somalia.

Mr Formosa worked for Dubai-based DP World, which has a 30-year concession to manage the port.

The deal was hugely controversial and sparked protests during which at least one person was killed.

Together with a similar deal in the nearby breakaway region of Somaliland, the concession was declared void by the Somali government, which accused the operator of violating the country's sovereignty.