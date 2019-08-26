A man who allegedly made death threats against his former partner and mother of his children was remanded in custody, protesting his innocence and claiming that it was the woman who sought him out.

Bernard Pisani, a 42-year-old Ħamrun resident, was arraigned under arrest on Friday, pleading not guilty to misusing telecommunications equipment, threatening and insulting the woman and causing her to fear violence.

He was also charged with breaching a protection order issued earlier on in favour of the woman, who was living with another man, as well as breaching bail.

The latest threats allegedly reached the woman on Wednesday, prosecuting Inspector Matthew Galea explained in court, adding that the threats had been made verbally and via text messages.

“We have a woman being threatened with death, that he would burn her house down. He told their daughter that he had a revolver and would use it on her mother and had made a cutthroat gesture on his neck,” lawyer Veronique Dalli, appearing for the alleged victim, said.

“It is clear that he was going to murder her,” the lawyer went on.

However, this claim was strongly rebutted by the man’s lawyers, Alfred Abela and René Darmanin, who countered that the alleged victim was not fit to care for the former couple’s children.

“It’s the children who needs a protection order against the mother,” Dr Abela said pointing out that the woman would sometimes drop off the children with her former partner, the accused, so as to go out with her new boyfriend.

The woman would also take her 10-year old child to meet her boyfriend who was currently facing the prospects of three drug-trafficking trials, the lawyer continued, adding that any threats were “empty threats”.

“The truth is that there is a dispute over property pending before the courts,” said Dr Abela, arguing in favour of bail. “There is no reason to keep him under arrest.”

After hearing submissions, however, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, turned down the request for bail on account of the risk of tampering with evidence and since the accused did not appear sufficiently trustworthy to abide by bail conditions.

The court also issued a protection order barring all forms of contact by the accused with the alleged victim, prompting the man to remark, “It’s she who comes to me.”

Lawyer Dean Hili also appeared parte civile.