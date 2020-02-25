At least 13 people have been killed in the Indian capital of Delhi in the deadliest violence to ravage the city in decades.

The clashes first broke out on Sunday, between protesters in favour of a controversial new Indian citizenship law and those against it.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - which critics say is anti-Muslim - has sparked massive protests since it was passed last year, and some of those have turned violent. But the demonstrations in Delhi have been peaceful until now.

Two journalists belonging to the NDTV news channel were badly beaten on Tuesday morning.

Another reporter from a local channel called JK24x7 was shot at and wounded.

Shahid Alvi, an auto rickshaw driver, died from a bullet injury he suffered during the protest.

Another victim has been identified as Rahul Solanki.

A mosque was set on fire on Tuesday.

The flames of violence were fanned by religious sentiment, with Hindu and Muslim groups clashing.

The riots have come during US President Donald Trump's first official visit to the country.

The violence is centred on Muslim-majority neighbourhoods in north-east Delhi - about 18km (11 miles) from the heart of the capital, where Mr Trump has been holding meetings with Indian leaders, diplomats and businessmen in recent days.