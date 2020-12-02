The Malta operators of retail giant Debenhams say their two stores will continue operating after the announcement that the chain's UK shops are set to close.

In Britain some 124 shops are to cease trading after last-ditch efforts to rescue the department store chain fell through.

Debenhams in Paola and Tigne Point are run independently by United Department Stores Ltd.

A spokesperson for United said: “Local trading operations will continue as normal in both Debenhams stores. At this stage, we are assessing all options in hand and are monitoring the developments in the UK closely.”

Debenhams had been in administration since April but had been hoping to be bought over by JD Sports, who withdrew on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Arcadia's managing director in Malta, representing its brands Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans, and Wallis said its stores would stay open for the foreseeable future after its parent company fell into administration.

“We are waiting for the go-ahead from abroad but essentially our brands are here to stay," a spokesman said.

"We are waiting it out in the hopes that a buy-out of the mother company will officially materialize, but in the mean while, operations will work as usual for the next year or so at the very least,” the director said.

Arcadia group’s operations in the UK have tanked, to the point that almost 10,000 workers are currently on furlough as the massive company strategizes its next steps.