Debenhams two branches in Malta are to shut their doors, a month after the UK chain ceased trading.

Its operators United Finance and United Department Stores said it had to make the "difficult decision" because all international franchises were being withdrawn.

The department store has operated on the island since 2010 when its flagship store opened at The Point shopping centre at Tigné Point. A second branch was later opened in Main Street Shopping Complex, Paola.

Last December the Malta operators of the franchise insisted they would continue operating despite the closure of the UK stores, which closed their final stores in on May 15.

“Although the Debenhams stores in Malta have been operated independently from the UK under a franchise agreement, operations are nonetheless intrinsically tied to the UK Company for the granting of the franchise as well as the supply of merchandise," United Finance said on Wednesday.

"Thus, the winding up of the UK company has resulted in the withdrawal of the franchise internationally. As a result, United Department Stores Limited has had to take the difficult decision to also wind up the local outlets of the Debenhams franchise."

It said it had enough resources to meet all of its financial obligations.

However it leaves a huge hole for the owners of Tigné Point to fill. When the complex opened in March 2010, the department store was its flagship tenant, occupying almost 2,500 sqm of space.

The final closure date for the two stores has not been released.

Debenhams had been in administration since April of last year and were in talks to be acquired by JD Sports, however, the sports fashion retailer pulled out of negotiations in December.