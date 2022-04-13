Home to one of Malta’s most enduring legends, Maqluba in Qrendi played host to the inaugural edition of the Intersport 5km and 10km Road Running Series on Sunday morning.

Having built a reputation for creating some of Malta’s most attractive running race routes, the Intersport Maqluba edition provided athletes with the right combination of a challenging yet scenic route in one of Malta’s possibly lesser-known areas.

Charlton Debono emerged the winner of the 10 kilometres race, having asserted his position in front of the pack from the word go and setting the pace for the route which started off with a hill within the first few hundred metres.

Behind Debono was Matthew Xuereb who also was in fine form and gave a determined performance to finish in second place.

