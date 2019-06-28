The final race of the Arena BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships took place on Wednesday in Salina.

The four-kilometre race wrapped up the season for 2019, which saw increased participation from previous years.

Nearly 70 swimmers took part in the final 4km race of the season, which also served as a qualifier for the forthcoming Festina Malta-Gozo-Malta and Gozo Malta Open Water Swims.

Stefano Debono Grech and Leah Satariano continued their winning streak and were the top two swimmers out of the water.

Under 14 swimmer Luca Vella finished in second place in the men’s race, followed by veteran Robert Vella who completed the podium.

Meanwhile in the ladies swim, Adriana Ferreira Massa placed second overall ahead of triathlete Hannah Cutajar, fresh from her overall win at the European Sprint Triathlon Age Group win in Kazan Russia.

In the overall classification standings, which brought together the best five times accumulated in five of the six races of the championships, it was Stefano Debono Grech who topped the men’s category ahead of Vella and Nathan Cachia.

Satriano topped the female category with Ferreira Massa and Karen Ryan also on the podium.

“We are extremely satisfied with the participation in the Arena BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships this year,” Euchar Camilleri, Birkirkara SJ secretary said.

“Apart from seeing the regular swimmers returning and some of them registering improved timings, we have also seen an influx of new blood as well as some young swimmers, who definitely show promise for the future of the sport.

“We are grateful for the support that Eurosport Malta, agents of Area Swimwear, have given us as well as all those involved in the organisation of these races.”

Trophies and medals to these winners were presented by Birkirkara SJ president Raymond Grech, at the end of the 4k race presentation.

Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club will be hosting the annual Festina Malta-Gozo-Malta and Gozo-Malta Open Water championships on Saturday, August 24.