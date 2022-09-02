I refer to the article signed off by Michael Stivala on the building sector and the economy (August 13). He was responding to my contribution that had claimed that the construction sector’s contribution to the economy is small. The main thrust of the article signed by Stivala was that Malta’s construction industry is more important than some may argue, and referred specifically to my contribution.

Let me get his main issue out of the way. He picked on a number which I quoted, Malta’s gross domestic product for 2021, where I evidently made a typing error. I also made one wrong calculation on the basis of that typing error, and the writer then tried to dismantle my claim using that error. That error had no effect on the claim I made.

My contribution was one of three about the construction sector that I have written in recent weeks. The first one was to show that the prices of property have outstripped the increase in wages and salaries. Official data has shown that between 2016 and 2020, the total property price index had increased by 19.7%, while the average salary increased by 3.97%. I had claimed that the only reason for such spiralling prices of housing is market speculation, and action is required to stop it immediately.

A Housing Authority report published a couple of weeks later stated that young people are being priced out of the housing market. The paper had concluded that “housing, be it rental or purchase, is unlikely to be a realistic prospect for young people in Malta were it not for government intervention or family assistance, unless they marry or cohabit, or relocate to Gozo”. As such, my point was proven to be correct.

My second contribution on the construction sector was on the negative externalities it causes. I had listed a number of negative externalities, which are social costs caused by opera­tors in the construction sector but which they are not incurring. The costs end up being incurred by private individuals and by society in general. Among the externalities I mentioned were the impact on our physical and mental health, the damage to the infrastructure and the damage to the environment.

I still have to hear anyone denying that such externalities caused by the construction sector exist, or claiming that they are a figment of the imagination of most people living in Malta. We are told that we just have to live with them “għax kulħadd għandu dritt jaqla’ lira” (everyone has a right to earn money). I reiterated my claim that in the property market, we have a market failure in this country, meaning that there is a distortion in the market working against either the supply side or the demand side. In the case of the pro­perty market, it is working against the demand side, leading to super normal profits for operators in the construction sector.

We need to understand who is really laying the golden egg in our economy, which is highly dependent on its ability to export goods and services, and not on its ability to construct buildings

My third contribution, which was the subject of the article signed by Stivala, dealt with the contribution of the construction sector to the economy. I had claimed that this contribution was small. I had also claimed that data on the incomes side of the gross domestic product, a significant percentage of income earned goes to profit and not employee compensation.

The data shows that contribution of the construction sector to the gross value added was 4.4% in 2021 and that of the real estate sector was of 6.1%. These figures were not refuted at all. So they are correct. A contribution of 4.4% and of 6.1% make these two areas less important to the economy than manufacturing, tourism, retailing, ICT and financial services. We look at gross value added as it is the value that a supplier adds to the inputs that the supplier would have bought. It is the difference between the inputs and the outputs of a supplier and it represents the real contribution to a nation’s wealth.

Moreover, we need to appreciate that construction and real estate are derived demand, which is a demand for a good or service that is a consequence of a demand for something else. If we did not have a tourism sector in our economy, there would not be a demand for apartments to rent out. If we did not have an iGaming sector, we would not have a demand for offices or housing, where expatriates could live. Construction depends heavily on demand created by other sectors in the economy.

Therefore, my claim that the contribution of the construction sector and the real estate sector to the creation of our country’s wealth is small, is correct and proven by data that has not been refuted.

In my contribution, I had further claimed that employee compensation in the construction sector made a contribution of 1.8% to gross value added, while the real estate sector made a contribution of just 0.3%. While these sectors as a whole contribute 4.4% and 6.1% respectively to gross value added, the share of employee compensation is proportionately much lower than average. Again, this data was not refuted.

The claim was made in the article signed off by Stivala that “it is estimated that the wider building industry contributes to almost 15% of gross value added”. I need to be enlightened how this figure was arrived at as the writer of the article did not quote a source.

The bigger picture remains what I have described. We have a sector that generates a cost to society and to individuals, and which is not being paid for by those causing such a cost. That social cost needs to be netted off against any contribution that the construction sector makes to the economy. The contribution to value added is less than that of other sectors. We have a market failure that needs to be addressed. What happens next is up to the policymakers.

I do not deny that the country needs a construction sector, as it needs all the other economic sectors we have. However, we need to understand who is really laying the golden egg in our economy, which is highly dependent on its ability to export goods and services, and not on its ability to construct buildings.