Local metal band Delirium have released their debut album State of Delirium. It is inspired by the daily events experienced by the five members of the band and how these circumstances affect their mental state and that of those around them.

The first track, an instrumental piece titled Prologu, prepares the listener for the rest of the album.

Talia is about a man haunted by the spirit of a young girl who tries to heal him psychologically although he misinterprets her message.

Medusa is the band’s take on the Greek mythological monster and the current addiction of the young generation to social media.

War is Blood is about the price of war and its repercussions on mental health, while Terminator is based on the main character of the 1984-released film itself. Its theme revolves around a dystopian future taken over by cyborgs.

The instrumental piece Epilogu concludes the album.