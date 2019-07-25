GUDJA UNITED 1

Grioli 51

HIBERNIANS 1

Grech 53

Gudja United kicked off their debut season in the Premier League with an encouraging result after holding last season’s runners-up Hibernians to a 1-1 stalemate at the Centenary Stadium.

The Blues’ draw means that all three newly-promoted sides in the top-flight chalked up at least a point on week one of the championship.

Josef Mansueto deployed most of the new signings in Gudja’s first top-flight match with Aidan Friggieri, Gabriel Mensah and Renold Winchester forming the offensive department.

Winchester, Gudja’s acquisition from Trinidad and Tobago who was previously at Portland Timbers, impressed for his athleticism and dribbling and could have put his name on the scoresheet with a wonder goal in the second half but his curling ball from tight angle hit the crossbar.

Hibernians, on their part, hoped to open their season on a winning note but were frustrated by Gudja’s resilience.

Ferdinando Apap, Terence Groothusen, Charles Atsinu and Leonardo Nanni all started from the first minute after joining the club this summer.

Despite intensifying their pressure in the second half, the Paolites failed to find a breakthrough for a winner.

Gudja threatened after five minutes when Winchester sent an inviting ball into the box but Friggieri’s conclusion went wide.

Moments later, Hibernians thought they had opened the score through Apap’s header but the goal was disallowed for an offside position.

Nonetheless, Gudja replied quickly through Mensah who attempted a first timer from set piece but his effort failed to hit the target.

The newly-promoted side was on the attack again, but Mensah’s close-range shot was blocked by Jovicic as Gudja were looking more dangerous.

In the closing stages of the first half, Hibernians could have forged ahead on a couple of occasions. First, Andrei Agius headed a free-kick towards goal but Jonathan Debono deflected into corner before the Gudja custodian denied Bjorn Kristensen on another header from inside the eighteen-yard box.

The Paolites may have ended the first 45 minutes in a strong note but it was Gudja who broke the deadlock immediately after the restart after Winchester almost opened his account only to see his effort hit the crossbar.

Carlos Santana whipped in a free-kick into the box on which Justin Grioli connected to send the ball past Jovicic.

Their lead did not last long though as Jake Grech’s shot from the edge of the area hit the base of the net with the Paolites cancelling the one-goal deficit on 53 minutes.

The former Birkirkara midfielder almost turned the score around but after darting inside the box, his conclusion was far away from goal.

Hibs coach Stefano Sanderra handed a debut to Myles Beerman in the final stages of the game and he almost had an immediate impact when Nanni sent an inviting ball into the box but the former Rangers man could not connect from close in.

Gozitan defender Apap almost won it for the Paolites but his towering header went inches wide as Hibernians had to settle for a single point.

Hibs midfielder Jake Grech was voted as the BOV Player of the match.