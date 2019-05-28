Bank of Valletta recently treated its staff members and customers to a musical event, The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace, organised by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. This inspirational work is one of Karl Jenkins masterpieces, incorporating different religions, providing a clear sensation to the terrors of war, ending on an optimistic note for the future, in which war and grief are overcome.

The concert, organised specifically for MPO’s sponsors and benefactors, was just one of the numerous performances by the national orchestra held during these past months.

BOV staff and customers have had the opportunity to experience a variety of orchestral concerts throughout the MPO’s concert season. Targeting diverse audiences, including different age groups, seasoned concert goers, casual listeners and families, the concerts always featured the highest artistic levels, working in collaboration with renowned local and international artists.

Opening with Notes from Vienna at the Manoel Theatre in September 2018, this season’s programme featured works from different countries, such as Spain with the concert Aranjuez, an orchestral choral concert with Mozart’s Great Mass, as well as to a live-to-film performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Bank of Valletta has been sponsoring the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra since its first performance under its current name, in 2008, when it became a full-sized symphony orchestra.

BOV’s commitment towards helping the community in the arts and culture field is met by MPO’s shared vision of bringing the best quality music to a broad spectrum of the Maltese community. BOV’s staunch support of the MPO has contributed towards a wider exposure of classical music to the public.

The bank is proud to be playing a role in improving the continuous professional development of the MPO’s musicians, together with sustaining the extent of their work. Through this corporate partnership BOV is also supporting the learning opportunities for the talented Maltese musicians who form part of the Malta Youth Orchestra as well as assisting in bringing the highest level of international soloists and conductors to perform to local audiences with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.