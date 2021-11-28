Decarbonisation, simply put is the term used for the removal or reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) output into the atmosphere and is achieved by switching to usage of low carbon energy sources. In the process of our daily mobility needs, when we use modes driven by fossil fuels, we are ourselves contributing to Malta’s count of CO2 emissions. These emissions from transport have continued to increase year on year, with perhaps a recent short-lived drop as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reducing CO2 emissions from human activity is urgently required if the world is to have climate stabilization and avoid the catastrophic consequences of climate change, with the objective being to keep the global temperature increase to well below 2°C. Decisions have been taken to prioritize this process at global, regional and national levels. We have surely all heard of recent efforts at the CO26 held in Glasgow.

At a European level, the European Union, which was already on track to meeting its 2020 greenhouse gas emissions reduction, is now set to target multiple policy areas to address international commitments on climate change, setting binding ambitious emission reduction targets in order to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The European Green Deal strives to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent. Applying its 2030 Climate Target Plan, the EU is set to raise the EU’s ambition on reducing greenhouse gas emissions to at least 55 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, placing it well on track to its 2050 goals.

Translating these ambitions into concrete actions, and fully aware that such ambition requires the transformation of the EU economy and society, last July the European Commission adopted a set of proposals to make the EU’s climate, energy, transport and taxation policies ready to face this challenge. Of the 13 legislative proposals, aptly referred to as the Fit for 55 package, a number of them address transport emissions. In order to finance this transition, while also regenerating the European Economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic, one third of the €1.8 trillion investments from the NextGenerationEU Recovery Plan and the EU’s seven year budget will finance the European Green Deal.

Translating these ambitions into concrete actions

As an EU member state, Malta is also bound to contribute to this reduction to the tune of 19 per cent below its 2005 emissions in line with the Effort Sharing Regulation. At a national level, Malta has already taken various policy decisions to embark on this transformation. These are outlined in a number of documents and strategies: the 2019 National Policy Framework for the deployment of Alternative Fuels 2018-2030; the Sustainable Development Vision; the Low Carbon Development Strategy; the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). The NECP recognizes that Malta’s share of final energy consumption in transport is 55 per cent higher than the EU average, although 40 per cent of this is accounted for by aviation, the road sector is a major contributor. Malta’s Low Carbon Development Strategy aims to identify targets in order to uphold national GHG emission commitments and to move towards a reduction of national GHG emissions post 2030.

There is no doubt that this transition to achieving sustainable, resilient and smart mobility requires to be financially supported. Recognizing the crucial role of the transport sector in this process, €111 million, slightly over one third of Malta’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, will target carbon neutrality by decarbonizing transport. Malta will be allocating €94 million to accelerate its electrification of road transport and measures to enhance the uptake of new electric vehicles in the private sector through grant schemes for individuals and businesses and to the electrification of the public fleet and the public transport fleet.

Further promotion of ferry transport with further investment in a new ferry landing facility at St Paul’s Bay, as well as the implementation of a sustainable urban mobility Plan for the Valletta Region, the regeneration of public squares and community, car free and open spaces across Malta and Gozo are also targeted for financing through this fund. The recent adoption by Malta’s public service of a robust remote working policy also has to be lined up for support, as well as an awareness campaign to encourage use of collective and multimodal transport by citizens. Indeed, out of the 22 Recovery and Resilience Plans, Malta is one of the four EU member states that is allocating most of its RRF to climate-related goals, allocating 54 per cent to decarbonizing transport.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) which in recent years has financed the completion of Trans-European networks in the transport, energy and digital sectors, will now also address cross-border cooperation for renewable energy, decarbonisation commitments and European competitiveness and the focus will be on decarbonisation and investing heavily in environmentally friendly transport modes. This facility is managed by the European Commission through CINEA (https://cinea.ec.europa.eu/calls-proposals/2021-cef-transport-call-proposals_en).

Currently Malta has commenced implementation of the €49.9m Grand Harbour Clean Air Project, part financed by CEF, which will be providing the infrastructure to provide vessels calling in the Port of Valletta with shoreside electricity, thereby reducing the emissions from vessels.

Calls for funding from the CEF are issued EU-wide throughout the year and the national contact point for such applications is the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects. More information may be obtained by accessing https://mtip.gov.mt/en/Pages/Others/ConnectingEuropeTransport.aspx

Malta has indeed embarked on a process that seeks to decouple mobility from the negative environmental impacts attributed to the transport sector, armed with medium- and long-term plans and gearing up to encourage investment in this transition while providing the possibility of financial support.

Lucienne Meilak is Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Policy Development and Programme Implementation Directorate, Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects