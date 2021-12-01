As has become the norm every year, Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria is again offering a series of short concerts during December. They are being held on three consecutive Saturdays, beginning at 11.30am.

Up-and-coming musicians will be giving a vocal and instrumental concert on December 4, while Mark Gauci will conduct ‘Christmas with Brasstubes’ on December 11.

The climax is reached on December 18 with the Laudate Pueri choir, led by Maria Frendo and directed by Canon George J. Frendo, in ‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo’.

Adjusting to Covid-related restrictions, the hall on Level 3 is being used and the vaccine certificate will have to be shown at the door. These events, like the rest of the Christmas programme which includes James Vella Clark abstracts and Dun Ġorġ Preca centennial celebration, are free. However, it’s best to send an email to events@heartofgozo.org.mt to book a seat.

The Cultural Heritage Directorate at the Gozo Ministry and other sponsors are supporting the events.