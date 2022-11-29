The series Music & More at the Jesuits continues at the Oratory of the Immacolata, adjacent to the Jesuit church in Valletta. The recently restored oratory will host more exciting free events.

The first event will be on Wednesday, December 7, at 7.30pm, with Vivat Xaverius - The Jesuits in 17th Century Valletta by musicologist Anna Borg Cardona. The lecture will trace the rich history of the Jesuits in Valletta, with particular emphasis on music and public celebrations.

This will be followed by a recital of classical Christmas music by soprano Dorothy Baldacchino and pianist Irina Fedcenko on Thursday, December 22, at 7.30pm. The programme will not only feature beautiful Christmas music from the classical canon, but also rarely performed piano pieces by the Lithuanian composer Dvarionas.

The audience during the November 22 concert.

Events will then resume in January, with poetry reading by Immanuel Mifsud on January 12 and a recital by young violist Luca Garcia Conrad planned for Thursday, January 19.

The main church will continue to offer liturgical services over the Christmas period.

Follow The Jesuits’ Church Foundation on Facebook for more information. Entrance to all events is free, but a donation towards the JCF cultural projects is appreciated. Entrance to the oratory is from Archbishop Street.