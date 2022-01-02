The December edition (no. 1,033) of the periodical Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex was published last month.

The editorial laments the selfishness that seems to have gripped society, which makes young people wander down pernicious alleys to seek happiness, an issue likely to be aggravated with the legalisation of cannabis.

A correspondent appeals for the British-era aqueduct on the outskirts of Victoria to be restored.

The CEO of the Gozo Regional Development Authority is interviewed on its aims and achievements since it was set up a year ago.

Another article stresses the need for Gozo to gain an official regional status.

An article also describes in detail the Gozo diocese’s new coat-of-arms.

One can read about concerts, opera and soirees and musical events held in Nadur, Għarb, Xewkija, Victoria, Munxar and San Lawrenz.

There are also book reviews, biographies, spiritual reflections, historical articles, diocesan news and sports and cultural snippets.

For the benefit of researchers, the December edition also includes a useful index of items published throughout 2021.