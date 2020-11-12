Students who failed to obtain the MATSEC University entry requirements will not be given a second chance when they take their resits in December, meaning a number of them will have to leave university.

The rule was introduced this year because of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The academic year began in mid-October when students had not yet received their September MATSEC results and the University allowed students to enrol for their preferred programme of studies on condition they obtained the minimum requirements in their first sitting.

In the past, students could sit for exams in May or September, with both results counting towards their admission into the University of Malta.

But, this year, with exams moved to September and December, the exam body and the University decided that those students who do not obtain the necessary points in the first session must quit their course and try again next year.

Points obtained during the December session, also known as the resit session, will not count, Times of Malta can confirm, a decision that was taken by the University Senate.

“The indecisiveness and constant backtracking has not only taken a toll on the collective health of most students (who have, frankly, been left to fend for themselves in the long term absence of any direct communication or guidance) but has now proved itself an unfair obstacle to this year’s students,” student Timmy Camilleri said.

Camilleri has started a petition in an attempt to change the education authorities’ minds on the matter. Over 800 have already signed it.

Yet, while many insist the decision is unfair, the University told Times of Malta the students were aware of the fact before the scholastic year commenced in October.

“Given that the academic year (with some minor exceptions) commenced in mid-October, when students had not yet received their results, the University made arrangements to allow students to enrol for their preferred programme of studies on condition they would obtain a minimum of 36 points in the first sitting.

“All students were aware that failure in obtaining a minimum of 36 points during the exams held in September/October would lead to their withdrawal from the course of study,” a University spokesperson said.

Asked by Times of Malta why the December session was still being held if it would not allow students to continue with their studies, the University spokesperson said she could not say.

Instead, she referred Times of Malta to MATSEC. By the time of going to print, no reply had been received from the examining board.