Ten NGOs have hit out at what was described as a deceptive public consultation exercise by the Planning Authority which, under the guise of extending ODZ land, actually aims to change the Ħal Far Local Plan to accommodate an agreement entered into between three government agencies and the Ħal Far Model Flying Association in February 2022.

That agreement had transferred public land for the building of an airstrip for model aeroplanes along part of Wied Żnuber, in an area currently designated for industrial development, the NGOs said. One of the proposed amendments in the public consultation exercise is: “To consider the allocation of a minor portion of the site shown in MAP 1 for low-impact sports” and “To provide policy guidelines on the future use and development parameters of the low-impact sports area.”

The NGOs urged the public to show its disagreement with this proposal by sending an email to halfar.review@pa.org.mt by this Thursday.

"It is clear that the primary aim of these proposed changes to the local plan is that of paving the way for the development of an airstrip for model aeroplanes that is, so far, not a type of development allowed by the plan for the area. It is unacceptable that the local plan is changed to accommodate a specific agreement, signed behind everyone’s back and without any public consultation, rather than via an exercise that seeks the common good, environmental protection, and sound planning. This makes a farce out of the whole planning process," the NGOs said.

They also noted that the map provided for the consultation exercise did not show which part would become ODZ and which part would be allocated for a vague and undefined “low-impact sports”.

"As has been repeatedly highlighted by the Birżebbuġa community and NGOs supporting their demands, a miniature airstrip will impact residents severely as they will lose the present peace of Wied Żnuber for the entertainment of the few. Wied Żnuber is one of the few remaining natural sites in Birżebbuġa and its surroundings; a place that is already burdened with over-development that has negatively impacted the quality of life," the NGOs warned.

They also pointed out that the site contains many historic remains, such as a prehistoric dolmen and a wartime shelter, as well as the protected fauna and flora of an increasingly endangered habitat – garigue and rock habitats where rainwater ponds form. The site is also adjacent to a Natura 2000 site where shearwaters nest and serves as a buffer zone between this protected site and surrounding factories.

"Regardless of the size of the land taken by the airstrip, flying noisy model aeroplanes from this site over a larger area will have a very invasive impact on all of the valley, the cliffs, and the sea," the NGOs insisted.

The appeal was made by Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa, Għaqda Residenti Żurrieq, Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust - FEE, Malta Ramblers’ Association Malta and Għawdix.