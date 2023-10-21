Scooter operator Bolt said the announcement to ban rental e-scooters would be a step backwards in reducing traffic congestion in Malta.

The operator of hundreds of scooters said the decision to ban comes as a surprise and hoped that the authorities are prepared to revise their decision and discuss.

From March 1, 2024, rental e-scooters will be banned nationwide, the transport ministry announced on Thursday, citing “disturbances” endured by the community. The decision has placated many residents but incensed operators, users and environmentalists who say the government is continuing to promote the use of cars.

In a statement, Bolt said it always raised concerns to the authorities about building parking infrastructure across Malta, since the lack of proper parking facilities is the main cause of inconvenience for the public.

Bolt proposed a number of parking allocations in various localities, which would not have impacted the available parking for vehicles. A parking project kicked off by San Ġwann council in 2022 moves in that direction.

Over time, Bolt offered to finance several projects with the goal of introducing more parking infrastructure in Malta, which would benefit not only the service but also neighbourhoods.

It said the potential of shared scooters could make a positive change in localities and the constantly-evolving technologies were making scooter operations safe for everyone.

“As an international company operating in more than 250 cities and 25 countries, we have been collaborating with cities everywhere and we believe that together we can find a more balanced solution as opposed to an outright ban on shared e-scooters.

"We hope that the Maltese authorities will be open to having a dialogue with us in the next weeks where we can propose the best solutions which at the same time answer the government concerns and the most pressing urban mobility challenges."

Bolt said it strongly believes that e-scooters positively impact public space because they occupy far less space than private cars.

The company also pointed out that initiatives like Bolt Patrol meant scooters could be better organised and the introduction of Smart AI parking was aimed at educating customers.