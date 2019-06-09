A tribunal will next week decide on a Planning Authority ruling to refuse embellishment works on a restaurant in Dwejra, the best remaining site for astronomical observations.

When the proposal was filed, astronomy experts had insisted that the introduction of lighting at the site would be “madness” and NGOs had said it threatened the area’s ecology.

In November of 2017 the Planning Authority had refused to grant permission for the installation of a canopy, lights, a sign and the placing of tables and chairs.

It argued that the proposed development would have an adverse impact on an important area and would conflict with a Strategic Plan for Environment and Development objective that aimed at safeguarding and enhancing biodiversity, cultural heritage, geology and geomorphology.

The applicant had appealed and the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal will take a decision on June 27.

Back then the list of objectors included the Department of Physics at the University of Malta, Light Pollution Awareness Group, Birdlife Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta and Nature Trust Malta.

The Malta Tourism Authority’s product development directorate has also noted that the site was very sensitive and that no new development should be allowed.

Dwejra is designated as a dark sky heritage area according to Mepa’s Gozo and Comino Local Plan, meaning that the installation of lighting that is not related to aerial or maritime navigation should be strongly discouraged.

Before the decision was taken in 2017, a spokesman for the Institute for Astronomy and Space Sciences had noted that Malta was one of only five countries where the possibility of observing the Milky Way from home was precluded to all of their inhabitants. The other four countries were Singapore, San Marino, Kuwait and Qatar.

For the Astronomical Society of Malta, further development, particularly with regard to lighting at night, was “disastrous”.

According to Front Ħarsien ODZ, the area is a very ecologically sensitive one, given it falls within a Natura 2000 site and a designated special protected area under the Wild Birds Directive.

It is also an important nesting site for the Scopoli’s shearwater and the Yelkouan shearwater, which are particularly sensitive to light and noise, the heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa maintains.