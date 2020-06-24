The Yachting Services section within the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has welcomed the government’s decision to allow yachts to Malta for crew changes.

In a statement, the section said it was in constant contact with the authorities to help rekindle the yachting industry which was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health authorities advised that as from July 1, crew changes to and from Malta will be permitted with respect to persons (including crew members) travelling from the list of countries as listed in the legal notice. These countries include France (with the exception of Ile-de-France), Italy (with the exception of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Piemonte), Greece, Croatia and Spain.

This is applicable to people who had been in that particular country for a minimum of two weeks. Therefore, crew changes could also be considered when the people involved are not residents of the specific countries listed in the legal notice. Crew changes involving such persons may be planned and the necessary travel arrangements made accordingly.

It complements the exemption from the travel ban for yachts arriving in Malta with only crew on board, from countries outside Malta who needed to stopover for repairs, refuelling, servicing, flagging, Customs procedures and other ancillary necessities.

The chairperson of the Yachting Services Business Section, Alison Vassallo said: “The section has been in close contact with the authorities throughout the pandemic with a view to finding workable solutions to rekindle the Malta yacht industry and allow it to re-start its activity just in time for the summer months.

“The fact that yachting is a low-risk activity coupled with the fact that Malta has achieved international praise for its response in curtailing the virus has meant that we are now in a position to welcome yachts back to our shores while ensuring compliance with the preventive measures recommended by the authorities”.