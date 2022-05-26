The 2022 waterpolo season will reach a climax next month when the BOV National Leagues get under way at the National Pool on June 7.

This season, the national championship has seen an increase in the number of participating teams as Barracuda’s entry has made it 12 teams in the competition.

The participating teams will not be fielding overseas players this summer, in a decision taken by the ASA and the participating clubs last year to ensure their financial stability following two hard years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ASA president Joe Caruana Curran told a news conference.

“This has been a very hectic season so far as we have completed both the Enemed Cup and the Winter League and teams are now preparing themselves for the summer championship which finally will be played in front of fans after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

