Malta national teams coach Michele Marcolini said that his players needed to improve their decision-making in the final third of the pitch if they are going to be more of a threat against superior opponents.

The Italian coach was speaking on the aftermath of Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy which saw the European champions eke out a 2-0 win at the National Stadium.

However, things could have taken a different twist had Alex Satariano taken his opportunity after five minutes of play which saw the Balzan striker played through on goal by Joseph Mbong but his effort was brilliantly pushed over by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

