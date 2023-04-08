Villarreal, inspired by winger Samuel Chukwueze, face champions Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga looking to continue their push for Champions League qualification.

Quique Setien’s Yellow Submarine have good reason to believe they can take three points from the Santiago Bernabeu, despite Madrid hitting 10 goals in their last two games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have the game sandwiched between the 4-0 Clasico romp over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, and a European showdown against Chelsea next week.

