The national handball season 2021-2022 is drawing to a close with some big and decisive matches ahead.

Both the women’s and men’s top divisions are at the final stages of the current campaign with only a double-header left to decide the new champions.

Swieqi Media Troopers Phoenix and Kavallieri RS2 will battle it out for the title in the Women’s First Division after winning the play-off semi-finals double leg matches against La Salle (59-46) and Aloysians Prominent (63-17) respectively on aggregate.

In the Men’s First Division, Swieqi Bajada New Energy Phoenix saw off Kavallieri RS2 (69-33) on aggregate and will face La Salle who won both matches against Aloysians Sixt for a (39-32) aggregate score.

