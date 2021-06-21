Maltese futsal is experiencing an intensive and exciting week as three teams finished their commitments at the top of the table at the end of the regular season.

In fact Luxol, Swieqi and Valletta confirmed their good form of late as they obtained the points that mattered in their respective encounters.

Luxol’s win over Ta’ Xbiex saw them join Valletta and Swieqi at the top of the standings with 29 points each.

As a result, according to Article 35 of the competition regulations was triggered and a decider to determine the direct finalist is needed.

