Agreement has been reached between the government and Għadira deckchair operators to free up space across the bay, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Tuesday.

He did not explain the conditions of the deal, saying only in a tweet that the agreement will be implemented this week and that more details will follow in the coming days.

The operators were called to a meeting with the Malta Tourism Authority on Wednesday last week following bathers’ complaints that the popular beach had been completely taken over.

In recent years, beach-goers have repeatedly complained about unused sunbeds occupying the beach, having been placed there by operators as early as sunrise when the bays are close to empty.

The Planning Authority and the MTA are responsible for overseeing the placing of deckchairs and sun umbrellas on the beaches.

Last year an MTA spokeswoman had told Times of Malta that the regulator was bound by contractual agreements, signed more than six years ago, that granted permits for operators to function within a given area on the beach.

The concession area, however, varied every year.

All beaches where sunbeds and umbrellas are provided are meant to be monitored daily.

Dr Mizzi had blamed former Nationalist minister Jason Azzopardi, accusing him of having given “shameful” concessions to beach operators just eight days before the 2013 election. Dr Azzopardi denied the claims, saying the PN government had brought order at the beaches.