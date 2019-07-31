Malta’s MPs should declare a national state of climate emergency and commit to limiting the damage caused by climate change, youths told parliament.



The National Youth Parliament, which convened for its 17th annual session on Wednesday, saw young people aged 13 to 35 urge civil society groups to join their calls for a united front to tackle the "impossible task" of controlling climate change.



In a statement, the National Youth Council recalled how it had regularly been at the forefront of social change, from calling for the introduction of civic education in schools to allowing 16-year-olds to vote.

"Through its commitment to work more with other organisations, give independent youths a more structured voice, and put its member organisations in the heart of its work, the youth council has embarked on numerous projects that all work towards the sustainable development goals," it said.