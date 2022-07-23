The head of the World Health Organisation on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak to be a global health emergency, the highest alarm it can sound.

"I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

More than 16,000 cases have now been reported from 75 countries, said the WHO director general. There have been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, headache swollen glands, muscle aches, back pain and low energy. This is followed by a rash, that breaks out within one to three days.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there were 17 registered cases of monkeypox in Malta on July 21.

People with monkeypox in Malta are being ordered to isolate at home for 21 days and those with symptoms must also quarantine and seek medical advice.

