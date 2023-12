The badly decomposed body of a man was found at sea at Qbajjar, Marsalforn, on Sunday.

The police were alerted at about noon.

The body was entangled in rocks and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were on the scene to remove it.

The corpse could not be identified.

The police searched the area on December 18 when a body was reportedly spotted in rough sea. That search had been unsuccessful.