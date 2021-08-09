The art of decorating fabric with needlework is known as embroidery. The stitches can be combined to create an unlimited variety of designs such as flowers, animals, people, religious icons, abstract patterns and beautiful landscapes to name but a few. Various types of threads can be used, including embroidery floss, linen, silk, cotton and wool.

Sunflowers

All the wonderful embroideries featured in this article were created using wool thread of all colours imaginable over a span of approximately five decades. They were stitched by hand for pleasure and relaxation, both locally and abroad, by a lady who has since passed away and which have been inherited by the author. Almost all depict scenes from nature.

Embroidery is closely related to tapestry work which is, in fact, an intermediate craft between embroidery and weaving. In the case of embroidery, it is always done on an already woven texture- like canvas, whereupon the design would normally be printed. Canvasses come in all shapes and sizes.

Not much equipment is needed for this pastime apart from sharp-pointed scissors, needles and threads. However, for the large elaborate designs, it is wise to use a frame on which the fabric can be fixed and tightly stretched.

Needlework is mentioned in the Book of Exodus and has been discovered on mummy wrappings dating back to the 15th century BC. The knowledge of artistic embroidery came to Europe from the East. In fact, in medieval times, it was in Europe that the embroiderer’s art achieved its greatest perfection. An example would be the famous Bayeux Tapestry, which is actually not a tapestry at all but an embroidery, depicting the history of the Norman conquest of England in 1066. The 17-metre-long work of art is now on display at the Musée de la Tapisserie de Bayeux in Bayeux, Normandy, France.

Garden Scene from the South of France.

From very early times, embroidery has been made by hand and even today, when machines for embroidering exist, many people still do it by hand for pleasure or as a hobby. Although machine embroidery is often very attractive, it is not as beautiful as some of the fine and delicate stitches and designs made by hand.

Some of the larger embroideries illustrating this feature consist of tens of thousands of tiny woolly stitches closely resting next to each other.

Embroidered flower cushion (1960s)

From the good old days, I recall occasionally spotting a missing stitch on a canvas while using a magnifying glass, before the finished work of art was taken for framing, indeed a mammoth task in its own right.

Autumn colours

Apart from wall hangings (pictures), lovely embroideries are crafted for other purposes too. Examples that come to mind are embroidered chair covers,cushions, tablecloths and bed linens as well as embroidered clothing ranging from simple undergarments to royal and ecclesiastical robes decorated with gold and silver threads.

Thousands of hours may be required to richly embroider a garment or embellish it with millions of tiny stitches. This should be just one of the many reasons to appreciate the true value of this form of art.

If one had to attribute a monetary value to a finished product by way of stitching hours, the bill would run into five digits. Unfortunately, too many artists are undervalued in this day and age.

Leander Thomas is a photographer and school librarian at De La Salle College.

Escaping the storm (1990s)

Afternoon tea