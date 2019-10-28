A multi-disciplinary coalition endorsed by 38 entities presented a joint submission to the government’s human trafficking and prostitution consultation process, with proposals to make buying sex a criminal offence and offering high quality exit services for people caught up in prostitution.

The coalition’s document strongly urged the government to adopt three primary pillars in restructuring prostitution and trafficking laws, namely; to shift the focus of criminal action from the sex worker to the sex buyer and to actively support sex workers in leaving the trade and help them to build a life outside of it. It also urged the government to clamp down on so-called gentlemen’s clubs.

The document refers to ‘exit services’, which refer to a host of comprehensive legal, health, financial, educational and social services, which can be set up with the intention of allowing sex workers to find a life outside of prostitution.

It was presented to Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrrugia Portelli in light of the government’s public consultation on the proposed reform for the legislation on prostitution and human trafficking.

“All three policies must be included in the legislation and implemented as a ‘package’. Decriminalising those who are prostituted for example, without making the buying sex a criminal offence, would open up the sex industry and increase trafficking,” the group said during a news conference in Valletta.

In their submission, the coalition argues that the reality of prostitution is miles apart from the scenario in which proponents argue that prostitutes should be free to choose a line of work with potential to earn them good money.

The majority, they say, are victims of dysfunctional families groomed for such a life from a very young age. Additionally, the submission holds that vulnerable people are regularly exploited by traffickers and pimps for sex work.

“The reality of prostitution is not 42 million ‘happy hookers’ making a free choice and earning good money. It is millions of psychologically unwell, physically trapped and injured women – nearly all of whom want to leave but cannot find a way out,” the document reads.

Strip clubs should close and professional parlours should be made distinct

The coalition also proposed that strip clubs should be shut down or face heavy regulation that would effectively restrict their ability to operate.

Gentlemen’s clubs, which the document describes as establishments that sell women, should have more stringent requirements on advertising and entry requirements, and highly trained or special members of the police force with the skills to monitor the industry should regularly visit and monitor the venues in order for them to continue to operate.

With respect to massage parlours, the coalition proposes a license that would certify that the establishment is legitimate and not a front for criminal activity.

Law should favour the vulnerable – Opposition

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said it would be fully endorsing the submission made by entities and organisations that represented Maltese women.

Deputy Speaker Claudette Buttigieg said she was satisfied that women and the organisation which represented them felt empowered to lead this national agenda.

“Prostitution is intrinsically tied to human trafficking and while amending the law we have to be sure that we will not be causing the further abuse of people in vulnerable positions,” Ms Buttigieg said.

MP Claudio Grech said the PN’s position was clear that society should do away with prejudice and craft laws that protect the vulnerable.

The submission was endorsed by the following signatories: President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Dr Anna Borg, Ms Helen Burrows, Dr Angele Deguara, Dr Lara Dimitrijevic, Ms Francesca Fenech Conti, Ms Marietherese Gatt, Ms Romina Gatt Lopez, Dr Anna Vella, Association for Equality (A4E), Attard Ladies Cultural Club (ALCC), Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija (AKM), Caritas, Dar Hosea, Dar Merhba Bik, Department of Gender Studies (UOM). Department of Social Policy and Social Work (UOM), emPOWer Platform, Faculty of Theology (UOM), Ghaqda Studenti tat-Teologija, Good Shepherd Sisters, Justice and Peace Commission, Local Councils’ Association, Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations (MCWO), Malta Medical Students Association (MMSA), Malta Midwives Association (MMA), Men Against Violence (MAV), Girl Guides (MGG), Saint Jeanne Antide Foundation (SJAF), Solidarity Overseas Service (SOS) Malta, University Chaplaincy, Victim Support Malta (VSM), Women’s Rights Foundation, Coalition Abolition Prostitution (CAP) International, Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW), European Network of Migrant Women (ENOMW), European Women’s Lobby (EWL) and Survivors of Prostitution Abuse Calling for Enlightenment (SPACE) International.