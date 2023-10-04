The Maltese basketball season tipped off last weekend with the women’s Super Cup final at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion and it was Starlites JSD who took the season’s first honour as they beat Caffe Moak Luxol 76-66 in an incredible late comeback on Sunday.

It looked as though last season’s runners-up Luxol would cruise to victory, recording lead of 23 points in the third quarter. However, the Naxxar side powered back into the game and turned the score in their favour in what coach Fatih Dedeoglu believes was a result of great character from his players.

“First of all, I have to congratulate all of my players for the effort that they showed. They showed really great character – to come back from 23 is not easy,” Dedeoglu told the Times of Malta.

