Brendan Rodgers says Leicester star Jamie Vardy shows no sign of slowing down, outlining the personal investment the veteran striker has made to prolong his career.

Vardy, 34, took his Premier League tally for the season to nine with two goals in the Foxes’ 4-2 home win against Watford on Sunday.

The former England international, who did not play in the top flight until he was 27, has scored 93 of his 127 Premier League goals since his 30th birthday — drawing him level with former Arsenal forward Ian Wright.

