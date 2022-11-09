Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led the rite of the dedication of the altar and chapel of Stella Maris in Żebbuġ, Gozo, on October 29.

The chapel, administered by the Missionary Society of Saint Paul, forms part of Dar Stella Maris retreat house.

The chapel, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Stella Maris, was blessed on June 30, 1974, by then Bishop Nikol Cauchi.

The chapel was designed by architects Camilleri Galea

and Joe Dimech, while the master mason was Vitor Vella of Żebbuġ.

The Onice marble altar, by sculptor Ronald Pisani, was inaugurated in 2004.

The chapel caters for the daily pastoral needs of the residents of the neighbourhood. It is also used for retreats.