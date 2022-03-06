Malta women international Emma Lipman and Nicole Sciberras were on the losing end of their women’s Serie B games on Sunday.

Lipman was in the starting formation for Como Women as they hosted San Marino. Como were at the back of a 2-1 defeat against Brescia and were looking to get their promotion hopes back on track.

Nonetheless, Como failed to chalk up victory on home soil as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against San Marino. Lipman’s Como have now slipped five points behind leaders Brescia in Serie B.

