Q: Over a year ago I bought a car battery with a two-year guarantee. After 10 months the battery went flat. When I informed the seller about the problem, he just advised me to charge it with a normal battery charger.

However, after charging the battery it went flat again after using the car just once. I informed the seller, and after checking it, he confirmed that the battery was not charging properly. At this point the seller changed my battery with a used one and kept mine for inspection.

After two weeks the seller told me that the battery is keeping its charge but he wanted to keep it another two weeks to ensure it is working well. The seller also informed me that if my battery cannot be fixed I will not be given a new one.

My question is, if the trader cannot repair the defective battery, am I entitled to ask for it to be replaced with a new one?

A: Since the car battery was purchased less than two years ago, the seller is obliged to first try and repair the defective battery. If this solution is not possible, you may then ask that the battery is replaced with a new one free of charge.

Should the trader refuse your request for a new replacement, you may then lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs so that through our conciliation process we help you reach an amicable agreement with the seller.