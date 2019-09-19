Q: Three months ago I bought an e-cigarette with a six-month warranty. After only two weeks, the device malfunctioned. Basically, the e-cigarette’s temperature regu­lator was not working well and it also shorted whenever its side part was closed.

I reported the issue to the shop where I had bought it from. I was advised to buy a new coil to fix the problem but the issue occurred again after a week. I spoke again to the seller, who replied that he can either send it to the company abroad or else give me another e-cigarette device of the same value.

I would like to know if I am obliged to accept another model from the seller or whether I am entitled to a refund? I would prefer a refund.

A: Firstly, you should be aware that besides the six-month warranty given to you by the seller, your purchase is also covered by a two-year legal protection. This means that after the commercial guarantee expires, you may still claim a free remedy from the seller if, due to a latent defect, the product bought is no longer fit for its purpose or if its quality or performance is not up to the level expected of goods of the same type.

When there is a problem with goods bought, unless the problem has been caused by misuse or is the result of normal wear and tear, the seller is legally obliged to provide the consumer with a free remedy. If repair is not possible, then the seller must re­place the defective product with a similar one, not a different model. If replacement is not possible, then the consumer may ask for a full money refund.

Should the seller refuse to provide you with one of these remedies, you first need to send a formal complaint to the seller through a registered letter and, if the problem remains unresolved, lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.