Q: Four years ago, I bought a fridge-freezer with a five-year full warranty. Last year its temperature was not working well and when I reported the fault, the seller sent his technician to fix it.

The technician told me that ice formed at the back of the freezer and that it needed to melt for it to work well. I did as advised and in fact the fridge-freezer started working again.

Unfortunately, after a few weeks, the same problem occurred. The technician came once again and told me to do the same thing. The problem is that the fridge is not defrosting well and, because of this, ice is forming.

In the past months, the seller’s technician came several times but the problem is only temporarily solved. These frequent breakdowns are causing a lot of inconvenience to my family as every time the appliance stops working, we end up throwing away food and calling on family and friends to keep things for us until the issue is solved.

I do not want the fridge to be repaired again but I want it replaced by a new one. On the guarantee’s certificate I have written five-years full warranty. Am I entitled to ask for a new fridge?

A: Since your fridge was purchased more than two years ago, legally you are only covered by the five-year commercial guarantee. This means that the type of remedies that you are legally entitled to claim are those listed in the seller’s guarantee. If the guarantee does not exclude replacement of the defective good as a remedy, then you may insist with the seller that since he has already tried several times to repair the fridge-freezer and the problem keeps recurring, you are now requesting replacement.

Should the seller accept your request you should be aware that when a product is replaced free of charge under warranty, the original guarantee continues. This means that on the new appliance you will only have one-year warranty.

It is important that you make your request in writing, through a registered letter. If the seller does not offer you an acceptable remedy within a week of the letter’s date you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.