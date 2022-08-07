Q: Six months ago I bought a game console from a local shop. A few days later I started experiencing problems with it because part of the console was not connecting to the main station. When I reported this to the seller, he changed one of the console’s joysticks. However, I continued having the same problem and once again returned the console to the seller. At this point the seller informed me that the only option is to send the console to the UK manufacturer. This meant I would be without it for approximately three weeks. I felt I had no other option but to accept. Unfortunately, to date, a month later, I still have no information or updates from the seller. I would like to know what my rights are as I feel this is unfair.

A: Consumer legislation stipulates that when products bought by consumers do not conform to the sales agreement, because for instance, the products do not function as they are supposed to, consumers are entitled to ask sellers to provide them with a suitable remedy. In the first instance, consumers may request sellers to either repair or replace the non-conforming product. In your case the seller is trying to repair the defective console. However, since the repair cannot be undertaken within a reasonable time, and this is causing you a significant inconvenience, you may now either ask for the console to be replaced, or if this is not possible, opt to terminate the sales contract and ask for a refund. It is important that you submit your request in writing. If the seller rejects your claim, you may then lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

