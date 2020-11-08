Q: Earlier this year I bought a gaming chair from a local shop. After using it for four months, it broke. As the chair could not be repaired, the seller reluctantly accepted to replace it with a similar model. Now, four months later, the replacement chair has also broken and from the same spot as the first one. It is clear that the chair is a low-quality model.

What are my rights in this situation? Can I return the chair to the seller and request a refund?

A: Consumer legislation stipulates that products sold to consumers must be fit for the purpose for which goods of the same type are normally used and must also be of the quality and deliver the performance that are normal in goods of the same type. So if the gaming chair’s defect is due to low quality material and has not been caused by misuse, you may ask for a remedy from the seller.

Since, in this case, repairing the chair or replacing it with another of the same model would not provide an adequate solution, you may ask to terminate the sales contract and claim a refund of the money paid. It is important that you submit your request in writing. If you do not reach an amicable agreement with the seller, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.