A consumer ordered a garage door from a local seller to be installed at his residence. Upon completion and installation of the door the consumer paid €2,230 as agreed in the contract of sale. Around three weeks after the installation the consumer noticed that the door was not opening with the remote control and was not closing properly. Furthermore, the consumer noticed that the door was getting rusty.

At first the consumer complained verbally with the seller, but nothing changed. Eventually, the consumer sent a judicial letter requesting adequate remedy but he received no reply. In the meantime, the consumer hired an architect to inspect the garage door and issue a report. The architect’s report confirmed that the door was not functioning properly due to a number of defects in its manufacture and inadequate installation. In view of this, the consumer requested a full refund.

When the seller did not agree with the consumer’s request, the latter lodged a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. Unfortunately, the conciliation process did not result in an amicable settlement between the two parties. At this point, the consumer lodged a claim with the Consumer Claims Tribunal to terminate the sales contract and be given full refund. The consumer also claimed compensation for moral damages.

First, the tribunal considered the consumer’s claim that the garage door was defective and also looked at the architect’s report. The seller’s claim in this regard was that while his workers were in­stalling the door, there were other people working in the house who might have damaged the door.

The seller also disputed the ar­chitect’s report, although he did not ask any questions during the architect’s testimony. Furthermore, the tribunal said the seller could have appointed an architect of his trust, but this was never done.

The tribunal also considered the fact that the installation of the garage door was done in stages and that the door’s motor was in­stalled afterwards. The tribunal said this showed lack of professionalism. In addition, the tribunal reasoned that if, as the seller claimed, there were problems be­cause of other works being carried out at the consumer’s house, the seller should have discussed this with the consumer and suspended the installation.

Moreover, no evidence was brought by the seller to substantiate his claim that the damage was caused by third parties. Furthermore, none of the seller’s employees were brought to testify in the tribunal’s proceedings.

The tribunal also noticed that while the buyer attended all five sittings, the seller only attended one sitting, and this after being warned that if he did not attend, the tribunal would give a judgment without hearing his evidence.

In view of the above, the tribunal accepted the buyer’s request to have the contract of sale terminated and to receive a refund of €2,230. It also ruled that the expenses of the tribunal sittings be paid by the seller. The tribunal also ruled that the seller could take back the garage door after effecting payment.

The tribunal rejected the buyer’s claim for moral damages.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt