Q: Three weeks ago, I took my faulty mobile phone to have it checked by the seller because it wasn’t working properly. The phone is still covered by a valid guarantee. How long can a seller take to check and repair a mobile phone? I think three weeks is too long a wait. I informed the seller that I can’t wait any more and that I want a new replacement. Am I legally right in making such a request?

A: When a product turns out to be defective, the law allows the seller to opt for a repair as a form of redress. The law does not specify a time a trader can take to repair a defective product. It only refers to a ‘reasonable time’, saying that “any repair or replacement shall be completed, as soon as practicable, within a reasonable time and without any significant inconvenience to the consumer, taking account of the nature of the goods and the purpose for which the consumer requires the goods”.

Since the product in question is a mobile phone and these devices have become a necessity, then you may argue that staying without a phone for so long is causing you significant inconvenience – unless the seller has offered you an adequate replacement. If this is the case, then the seller may counter your argument by stating that the inconvenience has been diminished by the loan phone given to you.

If you have not been given a loan phone, or the one given to you only has basic features compared to your phone, then you may ask to have your phone repaired or replaced by a specific date.

You should make your request in writing, either via e-mail or through a registered letter. If your request is not met, then you may lodge an official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

Whether your phone is repaired or replaced, the period of time it was in the seller’s possession must be extended to the guarantee period. Hence, make sure that your guarantee is amended accordingly.