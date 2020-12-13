Q: I bought an office chair from a local seller at a slightly discounted price as it was the last one they had in store. The receipt stated that the chair was being sold without warranty.

A few days later, I sat on the chair and its legs broke. I weigh 70 kgs, which is much less than the maximum weight the chair is meant to be able to support. I feel I have been cheated as the chair was clearly defective.

Is the seller allowed to sell a product with no guarantee? What rights do I have in this situation?

A: Despite the fact that the office chair was sold to you without a commercial warranty, which is a voluntary additional protection that sellers may opt to give when selling certain type of products, your purchase is still protected under the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Act. This means, that if the chair sold to you was not fit for its purpose or not up to the expected quality or standard, you may still request a free remedy from the seller.

In such situations, sellers may opt to either try to repair the defective product or replace it. If these solutions are not possible, then you may opt to cancel the sales contract and request full refund of the money paid.

It is important that you complain to the trader in writing and, if no agreement is reached within a reasonable time, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.