Q: In 2017, I purchased a washing machine for the price of €900. Approximately a year ago I noticed that the washing machine had some rust on it and it was also leaking water. I called the seller who sent the technician to change some parts and fix it. Unfortunately, the same problem has recently re-occurred, and I am risking having my tiles stained with rust.

What are my rights?

A: Your legal rights depend on whether your washing machine is still covered by a valid commercial guarantee. If the washing machine was purchased less than two years ago then the two-year legal protection still applies and this means that you may request to have the washing machine replaced with a new one if the kind of defect it has cannot be repaired by the seller. Should the seller refuse your request for remedy you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

On the other hand, if the washing machine was purchased more than two years ago, then you are only entitled to request a free solution from the seller if the latter has given you a commercial guarantee longer than two years. If this is the case, then you may request a remedy as per the terms and conditions of the commercial guarantee. Should the seller refuse to abide by the commercial guarantee’s conditions, then you may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.