A woman charged alongside two men with the violent armed robbery that took place at a Żurrieq jewellery shop last Saturday fiercely lunged at one of the men, spewing insults and claiming that “that one” had put all the blame on her and the other co-accused.

Donna Borg Sciberras, 29, who said that she was homeless and jobless, caused quite a stir before the hearing got underway.

The tattooed short-haired woman, in shorts, flowery top and green flip flops, was seated at the dock alongside her two accomplices waiting for the arraignment to start when she suddenly lunged at the younger man who sat farthest away from her.

“That one put all the blame on us,” she shouted and hurling abuse, hissing as several police officers sprung into action to restrain her, while others led her target out of the courtroom until the situation was back under control.

That dramatic episode broke out before the arraignment got underway and before the duty magistrate had taken her place at the bench.

“Calm down Donna, stop it,” the officers ordered.

With calm and order restored, Donna Borg Sciberras sat silently, but visibly nervous.

The prosecution gave a brief overview of the incident and how the police eventually got to the suspects.

A call reached the Żurrieq police station at around 7.30pm on August 25 about the suspected robbery at the jewellery store.

When the police reached the shop, the door was locked but the owner, 67-year-old Joseph Carabott, was still inside.

The door had to be forced open and the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday the three were tracked down inside a Sliema residence.

They tried to escape but were subsequently caught.

This afternoon Borg Sciberras, together with Moroccan nationals Mohamed Anas Boualam, 37, a shutter installer who lives Żebbug and Zouhair Hadoumi, 27, a water and electricity worker who lives in Sliema, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, holding the victim against his will, aggravated theft, carrying a knife while committing the crime, willful damage to third party property and refusing to obey legitimate police orders.

Borg Sciberras was separately charged with breaching a bail decree handed down last month by a Magistrates’ Court as well as relapsing.

All three were assisted by two legal aid lawyers who made no request for bail at this stage.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonett, together with inspectors Shaun Pawney, Lydon Zammit, Jonathan Cassar and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.